Saskatchewan

Regina man gets life sentence for killing his father

Joseph Oakes, 32, has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 11 years after pleading guilty to killing his father in Regina’s Glencairn neighbourhood in May 2020.

Joseph Oakes, 32, convicted of 2nd-degree murder, no chance of parole for 11 years

Joseph Oakes, 32, has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 11 years after pleading guilty to killing his father in Regina's Glencairn neighbourhood in May 2020. (CBC )

A Regina man is going to prison after receiving a life sentence with no chance of parole for more than a decade after killing his father last year.

Joseph Oakes — who was initially charged with first-degree murder — plead guilty to second-degree murder in August. Last month, his plea was accepted by the court.

On Friday, the 32-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with an opportunity to apply for parole 11 years after he was arrested — May 22, 2020. 

It was on that day Regina police were called to a home on Fisher Street in the Glencairn area.

Police say that when officers arrived, an injured woman led them into the house where they found 54-year-old Jones Oakes seriously hurt. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph was later detained after getting caught running from the house. He was subsequently accused of first-degree murder and assault with a weapon. The assault charge has since been stayed.

The death was Regina's seventh homicide of 2020.

With files from the Canadian Press

