Regina man gets life sentence for killing his father

A Regina man is going to prison after receiving a life sentence with no chance of parole for more than a decade after killing his father last year.

Joseph Oakes — who was initially charged with first-degree murder — plead guilty to second-degree murder in August. Last month, his plea was accepted by the court.

On Friday, the 32-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with an opportunity to apply for parole 11 years after he was arrested — May 22, 2020.

It was on that day Regina police were called to a home on Fisher Street in the Glencairn area.

Police say that when officers arrived, an injured woman led them into the house where they found 54-year-old Jones Oakes seriously hurt. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph was later detained after getting caught running from the house. He was subsequently accused of first-degree murder and assault with a weapon. The assault charge has since been stayed.

The death was Regina's seventh homicide of 2020.