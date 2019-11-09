Regina man's death now being investigated as a homicide

Regina police are now treating the death of a man they found late Thursday night as a homicide.

Police found the man around 11:20 p.m. CST Thursday night in the 1800 block of St. John St.

Officers cordoned off the scene and brought in the Coroner, Forensic Identification and Major Crimes units.

Police have confirmed the identity of the dead man but have not released his name.

Anyone who has information to offer is asked to contact police.