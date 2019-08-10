Man robbed at gunpoint, assaulted Friday night
A man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted Friday night in Regina. Police say a 33-year-old man was walking near the 5000 block of 4th Avenue when a vehicle with four people inside drove up to him with guns out and robbed him.
Police say the victim may know the suspects
Police say a 33-year-old man was walking near the 5000 block of 4th Avenue around 10:45 p.m. CST when a vehicle with four people inside drove up to him with guns out and demanded he give them his things.
The man handed over his possessions but then he was attacked.
He managed to get away and was later taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle was last seen driving eastbound but police were unable to find the suspects.
Police said the victim may know the suspects and they are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call them at at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
