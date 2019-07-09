Rob Kraushaar's cheek is wet with kisses from his five-year-old son, Beckett, as they sit together on a couch in their Regina home.

It's the type of moment Kraushaar didn't think he would ever have.

Four years ago, Kraushaar was told he only had 48 hours to live. At the time he welcomed the prognosis.

"It didn't even faze me. I had this thing in my head for years that I was just invincible. It made me more angry than anything so all I wanted to do is die," Kraushaar said.

"I just remember texting my mom because I hadn't talked them in a while and telling them to come say bye."

Kraushaar had arrived at the Regina General Hospital with failing kidneys and yellowed eyes. He could barely move his body.

He was diagnosed with endocarditis, an infection in his heart. It stemmed from his intravenous drug use.

Kraushaar had been addicted to drugs and alcohol since he was 15. It was all tied to sexual abuse he suffered at eight years old at the hands of a neighbourhood kid, he said.

"That's what started me trying to mask everything with drugs and drinking for the next 20 something years," he said.

Rob Kraushaar was told four years ago that he only had 48 hours to live. The decisions he made after that changed his life for the better. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

His addiction lasted well into his adulthood. It wasn't until the dire diagnosis that he finally got the help he needed.

Kraushaar was still using drugs while in the hospital. People would sneak them in and he would save the painkillers he was prescribed.

"I wasn't honest with the doctors and nursing staff but they found out when they found syringes in my room."

Recovering from addiction

Kraushaar's family convinced him to apply to a 12-month alcohol and drug addiction rehabilitation program near Allan, Saskatchewan.

"That was my best bet because I could get away from everybody, disappear," he said.

Before all that, he had to survive his heart infection. Kraushaar was confined to a bed for two months with tubes going into his neck, chest, back and lungs. He had open-heart surgery and recovered at his parent's house.

He gave his mother the painkillers he was prescribed to keep him from overusing.

"I knew my mom would watch me like a hawk," he said. "It was a rough couple of weeks."

Rob and Chelsea Kraushaar stand with their blended family of five children, Akria, Tavis, Piper, Billy, and Beckett. (Rob Kraushaar/Facebook)

He also had to deal with some outstanding warrants. About three weeks after his heart surgery, Kraushaar turned himself in.

He remembers standing in front of a judge, his outfit falling off of his body due to the weight he lost in the hospital.

The Crown prosecutor recommended five years for drug-related charges, breaking and entering, and breaches of his probation.

"The Judge took pity on me and said that I'd already done all the necessary steps, and she was gonna take a chance on me. But if I screwed up, I would come back and serve a full five-year sentence for everything else from before," he said.

Kraushaar headed off to the faith-based drug treatment centre in Allan. Kraushaar said it was difficult at first, but it got easier through prayer.

"I was having nightmares my first couple of weeks of being clean out there, and I just prayed for it to go away," he said. "I probably slept nine hours straight, for the first time in I don't know how many years. And since that day, I've never had a craving,"

Focusing on family

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Chelsea was diagnosed with cancer after giving birth to Beckett. She started chemotherapy a week after he was born.

Kraushaar was allowed to visit Chelsea while going through his own treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

"I was able to come back and administer Chelsea's painkillers, the same ones I was addicted to before, with not even the thought of taking them," he said.

Kraushaar completed his year-long program. Then doctors told Chelsea her cancer was terminal.

Wedding bells

The couple decided to get married.

Nurses helped Chelsea get ready for the big day. The ceremony — a small family affair — took place at Kiwanis Park in Regina. Kraushaar's oldest son was his best man.

"It's just what we wanted. It was more just to promise each other. I more wanted to do it just to promise her that I'd be there until the end," said Kraushaar.

Rob and Chelsea Kraushaar kiss on their wedding day. (Rob Kraushaar/Facebook)

Kraushaar did his best to take care of his wife and kids. He enroled in university to pursue Social Work and got back into tattooing.

Chelsea spent two years in and out of the Pasqua Hospital Palliative Unit. She died in March 2018.

"She didn't make it to our first wedding anniversary," Kraushaar said, "But it was good while it lasted."

He said losing her could have sent him searching for a hit. Instead, he focused on being a father, a student and a tattoo artist.

Chelsea had told Kraushaar she would be watching from above to make sure he was a good father to their kids.

"She threatened to come back and haunt me," said Kraushaar.

He said that, as hard as life is without her, he takes comfort knowing she was ready to go.

"I'd rather go through a lifetime of heartache than watch her suffer any more," he said.

"I got to be there to hold her hand while she passed away."

Reflecting back

Kraushaar studies hard to maintain a 80 per cent GPA. Beckett works alongside him with his own binder, pretending to do homework, to be just like his dad.

Rob Kraushaar with his son Beckett, and his step-daughters Piper and Billy. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

Kraushaar hopes to work part-time as a social worker. He already volunteers with Caring Connections Ministry and tutors students at the university.

His advice for those struggling with addiction is to replace the cycle of getting high with a different routine, whether it's working out, prayer, cooking or any other new passion.

"It's never too late, like I thought it was. I didn't care, and I was ready to die," he said.

"Now I couldn't be happier."