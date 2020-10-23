'I couldn't even stand': Regina man pleads with people to wear masks after COVID-19 struggle

Jony Rahaman says a mistake may have caused a dangerous situation.

On Oct. 6, Rahaman was at a business in Regina for an appointment with a friend. He said he normally covers his face with a mask whenever he's at a business, but this time he and his friend both decided to not wear them.

Four days later, he started coughing.

He got a text from his friend, who had tested positive. Several days later, so had Rahaman.

"After six days, the cough was getting worse," he said.

"I couldn't even stand."

It became increasingly difficult to catch his breath. Eventually he had to call 911.

"Days seven, eight and nine were the worst days ever in my life. Everything was failing," he said.

Rahaman decided to stay at home, even though he was very sick. He isolated himself inside his bedroom to avoid getting his family sick.

"My two-year-old daughter was knocking on the door. She was like, 'Papa, come out.'"

"But, I wanted to protect my family. I was feeling totally helpless."

Eventually, his whole family became sick.

Now, more than two weeks later, Rahaman is feeling better. He's still very tired but is breathing easier.

Rahaman said friends who helped out with grocery deliveries and Sask. Health Authority workers made his illness easier.

He said people need to follow the rules and flatten the curve.

"To protect ourselves and protect others, we should follow the guidelines like wearing a mask," he said.

"So we can we will be better safe than sorry."