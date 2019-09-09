Regina man, 61, missing after going on hike in Alberta wilderness

Wet weather is hampering the search for a Regina man who went missing in the Alberta wilderness over the weekend.

Terrance Kereluke, 61, was last seen at the Mountain Aire Lodge in Clearwater County at around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kereluke went out for a walk alone and was reported missing that afternoon.

Staff members at the lodge searched the area without success.

RCMP and police dog services picked up the search later that day.

A helicopter and search and rescue organization joined the effort on Sunday, but Const. Shelley Nasheim of the RCMP said poor weather has grounded the chopper for now.

"It's been really wet," she said. "It started raining here on Sunday and it hasn't stopped. It makes it very difficult."

"My understanding is that within the next couple of days they hope to have the helicopter out again."

Nasheim said they have also canvassed local hospitals without success.

The lodge is situated just south of the Red Deer River and east of Banff National Park, near the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Kereluke is described as being six feet and weighing 209 pounds with medium-length grey hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black and white hooded sweater and blue jeans when he was last seen.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen Kereluke or who picked up an apparent hitchhiker matching Kereluke's description in the area of Mountain Aire Lodge or Forestry Trunk Road Saturday morning to contact the Sundre RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.