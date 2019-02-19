Regina man charged in relation to city's 1st homicide of 2019 appears in court
Christopher Dillin Braun, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder
The man accused in Regina's first homicide of the year made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Christopher Dillin Braun, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Morris Poitras, 27, from Fort Qu'Appelle.
Braun appeared through a video link from the Regina Correctional Centre wearing a jail-issued orange sweatshirt.
He said he hadn't spoken to a lawyer yet and requested a public defender.
Police found Poitras's body on the 800 block of Montague Street while responding to a routine call in the early morning hours on Feb. 14.
Braun was then taken into custody the following day and charged over the weekend.
His case has been adjourned until March 5. He will remain in custody.