Regina man injured in machete attack

A machete attack has sent a Regina man to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police asking for information from the public

CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a Regina man was attacked by another man with a machete. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

It happened at around 10 p.m. CST Saturday on the 3300 block of 8th Avenue in the North Central neighbourhood.

Police were called to the hospital, where the man was being treated for injuries, about 20 minutes later.

Officers were told a lone male armed with a machete assaulted the victim but no one has been arrested.

Regina police are asking anyone with information to phone 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

