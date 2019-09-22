Regina man faces impaired driving charges for head-on collision on Ring Road

A 31-year-old Regina man has been charged in connection with a head-on collision early Saturday on Ring Road.

A pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer truck between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the pickup was travelling in the wrong direction when the crash happened.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the semi — a 38-year-old man from Calgary — was also hospitalized.

The pickup truck driver is now facing a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The collision forced the closure of a long section of Ring Road for several hours.