Regina police identify man found dead Thursday, are investigating as homicide
Regina police have confirmed they are now investigating the death of a man found on Montague Street Feb. 14 as the city's first homicide of 2019.
Victim identified as 27-year-old Morris Poitras, of Fort Qu'Appelle
Regina police have confirmed they are now investigating the death of a man found on Montague Street Feb. 14 as the city's first homicide of 2019.
Officers had responded to the 800 block of Montague Street on Thursday for a routine call when they discovered the man's body in the area.
The man has been identified as 27-year-old Morris Poitras of Fort Qu'Appelle.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.