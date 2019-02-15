Regina police identify man found dead Thursday, are investigating as homicide

Regina police have confirmed they are now investigating the death of a man found on Montague Street Feb. 14 as the city's first homicide of 2019.

Officers had responded to the 800 block of Montague Street on Thursday for a routine call when they discovered the man's body in the area.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Morris Poitras of Fort Qu'Appelle.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2222-8477 (TIPS).