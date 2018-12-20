Regina man facing arson charge after house fire earlier this month

Regina police say a 46-year-old man has been charged with arson after a Cameron Street house fire earlier this month.

Police responded to the 700 block of Cameron Street on Dec. 3 and fire investigators later determined the blaze had been deliberately set.

That resulted in an arson with disregard for human life charge being laid this week against a man, who police describe as an "associate" of the house residents. He'll appear in court Jan. 31.

When police arrived on scene that day, they encountered a bleeding man who dove through a window to escape the flames. They also encountered an aggressive dog, which was shot.

The dog survived and fled, but police later issued an update stating they believed the animal would be euthanized.