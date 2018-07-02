Regina man facing 7 charges after alleged threats with loaded gun

The Regina Police Service has arrested a man after an alleged altercation with a loaded gun in the city.

On Monday at 8 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Wascana Street for a report of gun threats.

Two men inside a home in the area were in an argument. The suspect allegedly loaded a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to shoot him.

The victim escaped the home and contacted the police. He was not injured.



The Regina Police Service entered the home to arrest the lone suspect. They found the loaded firearm in the home.



A 30-year-old man is facing seven charges relating to the incident including assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, using a firearm in an offense and tampering with the serial number on a firearm.

The man already had a warrant out for his arrest. He is set to make a court appearance on July 3.