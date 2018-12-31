Regina man facing 34 charges after raid of guns and drugs

A 28-year-old man is facing dozens of charges after a standoff and raid in Regina's Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Police raided a home following a standoff on the 5300 block of McKenna Crescent on Dec. 27, with help from the SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

The search came after an investigation by the Regina Police street gangs unit.

They found firearms, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrested the man, charging him with a list 34 offences.

The charges relate to possession, storage and use of firearms, drug trafficking and failing to comply with law enforcement.

He appeared in provincial court for on Dec. 28.