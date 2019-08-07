Regina man faces sexual assault charges against 12-year-old

A 49 year-old Regina man is facing six charges in relation to a sexual assault on a 12 year-old girl.

On Aug. 1, Regina police were dispatched to a home in the city for the report of a sexual assault. The assault had reportedly occurred at the residence the night before, police said.

After an investigation, Christopher Cameron Duke was arrested and charged.

Duke faces charges including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

Regina police said it is possible there are other victims who have not reported to police.

Duke has travelled across Canada and was in Esterhazy, Sask., from November 2018 to February of this year, according to police. Duke has also travelled from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., to Dawson Creek, B.C., and Taylor, B.C., in June and July of this year.

Duke also has a campsite at Craven Country Campground. Police say his travels are not limited to these areas and these are the areas he has travelled that are known to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Regina Police, other local law enforcement agencies, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).