Regina man faces charges including animal cruelty after police examine cell phone seized last year

Regina police say a 24-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after officers watched videos recorded on a cell phone seized in a search warrant last year.

On Nov. 27, 2019, police searched a home on the 200 block of Broad Street and seized guns, drugs and two cell phones.

Courts allowed officers to take information, including videos and photos, from the phones.

Police said they found video footage that allegedly shows a man pointing a gun at people tied up and unable to leave, as well as videos of kittens allegedly being suffocated or strangled by a male suspect.

Police said 24-year-old Tyson Dylan Ray was arrested on Wednesday.

He faces 16 charges in total, including forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm contrary to a court order and two charges related to animal cruelty.

Ray appeared in court on those charges for the first time on Thursday.