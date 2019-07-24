Regina man faces 1st degree murder charge, attempted murder charges in connection to May shootings

A 27-year-old Regina man is facing a first degree murder charge and seven attempted murder charges, following a police investigation into a homicide and a string of drive-by shootings that took place in May.

Derrick Ewen Pasap is the second man who is facing charges in the murder of Isaiah Akachuk.

Police had announced first-degree murder charges and attempted murder charges against Jamie Ray William Munroe, 24, earlier this month. A third man, Donnelly Edward Nanaquatung, is also facing attempted murder charges in connection with the drive-by shootings.

Police investigate events on May 18 and 21

Akachuk, a 21-year-old from Regina, was found injured in the area of 7th Avenue and Garnet Street on May 18. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

On the same night Akachuk was found, police responded to two other calls, including one in which a woman was seriously injured by a gunshot and another in which three teens were robbed at gunpoint.

Three days later, police said they responded to a string of reports of people being threatened with a gun and shot at from a truck. Three people were reportedly injured.

Police announced on July 4 they had charged Munroe and Nanaquatung with a number of offences.

Now, Pasap has also been charged with several offences, including armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited, pointing a firearm, and possession of a stolen truck.

His first court appearance was scheduled for today.