Regina man escapes alleged home invasion after being tied up

A Regina man was tied up and had his truck stolen during a reported home invasion, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of McIntosh Street around 1:20 p.m. CST on Saturday.

The victim told police two men broke into his home, tied him up and went through his stuff looking for items to steal.

He eventually escaped his binds and ran to a neighbour's home to call police.

During the incident, the victim had property stolen from him including his work truck. The truck is described as having blue flames on it, a missing tailgate and the word "Bison" on it.

Police say it's a 2010 GMC Sierra with Saskatchewan license plate 647 IGM.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.