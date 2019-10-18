Terror therapy: Regina man using horror sculptures to overcome struggles

JC Wylde wasn't really into toys growing up. Instead, he'd beg his mom to take him to the video store to browse the horror section.

"That was my playground," he said.

Horror movies were a comfort. He could be himself while watching them. They were therapeutic, he said.

"They're an opportunity for us to to maybe face our own deaths without actually dying," Wylde said. "It helps a lot."

JC Wylde crafts mostly in his apartment in Regina, Sask. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Wylde has been through difficult times. He has struggled with alcohol and drugs. He has been imprisoned. He said it wasn't until he started sculpting that he truly made a change.

In 2007, Wylde saw some handcrafted masks based on some of his favourite horror icons online. He decided he wanted to learn how to make them himself.

Finding this was one of the things that saved me. - JC Wylde, Creeping Death Productions

"I had never touched clay before. I had never painted on anything before, so it was all brand new," Wylde said. "I just went out and bought everything and just said 'I'm going to try it.'"

Sculpting made it easier to stay home instead of going out drinking, he said. He filled his days by refining his skills and was able to see he had talent and worth, he said.

JC Wylde hopes to inspire others through his art. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It's very therapeutic. It's very stress relieving and I cannot think of a place I feel more comfortable than when I'm sculpting or painting," Wylde said. "Finding this was one of the things that saved me."

Wylde said he has been getting praise from Hollywood, including the actors who play the characters he sculpts. He's made movie props and sells his sculptures around the world — mostly to the United States.

JC Wylde's latest piece is a tribute to Captain Spaulding from Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses. The actor, Sid Haig, died on Sept. 21, 2019. (Heidi Atter/CBC) JC Wylde's creations can range from $100 to $500 depending on the piece and shipping. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Wylde describes his creations as "bizarre."

"Definitely different. It's not something you're gonna see every day, that's for sure."

His latest is also his favourite, a tribute piece to Captain Spaulding from Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses. The actor, Sid Haig, died on Sept. 21, 2019.

JC Wylde has created items for speciality clients and movies, along with faces he loves from his own favourite horror movies. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

He said some clients have said the pieces are therapeutic for them as well

"Don't ask me how," he said.

Now, he's hoping to share his love of horror movies — and what he's learned about art — with others to help them overcome their own personal struggles.

JC Wylde's creations range from small faces to full scale masks of horror movie characters and memorabilia. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Wylde's ambitions for the future include becoming a life coach for people who need help, producing his own feature length film in Saskatchewan, opening a holistic life coaching centre in Regina and more.

"I took so long in my life for so many years that I just I feel that I need to give back now," he said. "Whatever happens, happens and the pieces fall where they fall."