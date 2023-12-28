Regina man charged with sexual interference, sexual assault of 2 girls

Warning: this story contains distressing details.

Regina police have charged a local man with sexual offences against two girls at a business that caters to children.

Naveed Irshad, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.

In a news release, police said the girls are 12 and 13.

Police say the investigation began Jan. 4 and was led by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, a specialized integrated unit that combines police investigators with social workers to investigate allegations of child abuse.

Police said they found that Irshad worked at a business on the 400 block of Albert St. N. that caters primarily to children's entertainment. Police didn't identify the business, but that's the block where the Northgate Mall is located.

Police said Irshad met the two girls at the business, and began texting and calling them several weeks before the assaults happened. The children told police that Irshad led them into a back room of the business, and that is where the offences occurred.

Irshad was arrested, charged and released on conditions. He is scheduled appear in Regina provincial court on Feb. 13.

The Regina Police Service is asking anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to contact them at 306-777-6500.