Regina man charged with mischief after series of power meter removals

Regina police say a series of power meter thefts are linked after a recent incident in a Regina yard.

A resident called police on Saturday morning after noticing a suspicious man in their yard and afterward losing all power to their home.

Officers were called around 7:50 a.m. to a home on block of Wascana Street, just east of Regina Airport, police said in a news release.

While the suspect was no longer in the complainant's yard when officers arrived, police found the resident's power meter disconnected.

Regina police said they sent a description of the suspect to all other officers working, which resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old man.

Police said there have been several similar incidents recently in the city, including five other power meter removals and one debit machine cord being cut between Oct. 19 and Nov. 19.

Police charged the man with seven counts of mischief under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.