Regina man charged with mischief linked to racist graffiti of doughnut shop

After a string of vandalism incidents in the Warehouse District and Downtown Regina late last year, an adult male has been charged.

The incidents happened in Nov. and Dec., where police were called to investigate five separate instances of graffiti.

One of the businesses was Country Corner Donuts, a doughnut shop located in the Warehouse District.

The owner, Vuong Pham, said his store had been vandalized four times throughout 2021. In two instances he claims someone threw rocks at the windows, in another someone shot the windows with a BB gun.

The last incident happened on Nov. 29 and involved someone spray painting racist graffiti on the windows.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000. The other four instances involved businesses in and around Downtown Regina

Pham said now that the man has been charged, he feels safe.

"After [the vandalization] I was concerned because I [didn't] know what [would] happen to my business," he said, adding that he got a surge of support from the people of Regina.

After the incidents, many people and businesses on social media put out calls for people to visit Country Corner Donuts to help the business in a time of need.

"The community around here, they sponsored me, they [supported] me," Pham said. "It [made] me feel very, very good, people in the community of Regina [supported] me overwhelmingly."

Vuong Pham says the amount of support he received from the community after the vandalism made him feel 'very, very good.' (Ethan Williams/CBC News )

He said he has received letters and Christmas cards from people all over Saskatchewan with words of support.

Pham said even though something bad happened, and it could very well happen again, he's not concerned about it since he feels the community is "all in this together now."