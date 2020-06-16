Regina man charged with arson after 4 fires in May, June

A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with arson after four recent fires in late May and early June.

On May 30, the Regina Police Service said a man lit a large tree stump on fire in the front yard in the 2100 block of Francis Street. Four days later, police said the same home's garbage bin was lit on fire and damaged a nearby building. As well, the bin was near the SaskEnergy gas line for the residence.

The next week, police said the same man allegedly broke into a vacant house in the 1400 block of Retallack Street and lit a fire inside the home. Lastly, on June 11, a man lit bushes and shrubs on fire near the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Rae Street.

The 50-year-old is facing four charges of arson for all the incidents, and causing damage to property. The man made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Friday, June 12.