Regina man charged with animal cruelty after cat found dead

A Regina man was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple charges, including causing unnecessary suffering to animals, after a cat was found dead earlier this summer.

In a news release Wednesday, Regina police said they received a report on June 13 about a stolen cat. Its owner checked her home video surveillance system and saw an unknown man luring the cat and taking him from her yard in the 2300 block of McAra Street, police said.

The cat was found dead the next day, according to police.

"A necropsy report concluded the cat's injuries were severe and not accidental," police said.

Matthew James Drummond, 29, faces nine charges in total. He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Police said he has been remanded for the time being.