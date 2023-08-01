Regina man charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted murder for separate incidents in Oct.

Police say that a Regina man is facing second-degree murder charges and two attempted murder charges for three separate incidents over the course of October.

On Oct. 8, at approximately 10:17 p.m. CST, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Ottawa St, according to a press release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived they discovered a dead 36-year-old woman. The RPS investigation, carried out with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, would ultimately rule the death a homicide.

RPS are now identifying the woman as Jessica Anne Matechuck of Regina. Her next of kin have been notified by police.

Their investigation resulted in the arrest of Gregory David Keepness on Thursday. He's now been charged with second-degree murder.

Keepness was already custody on Thursday as he was arrested on Oct. 24, in connection with the unrelated stabbing of a woman on Oct. 8, in the 2100 block of Broder St. and an unrelated robbery on Oct. 18, where a man was stabbed.

He's facing two charges of attempted murder and a charge of robbery for his alleged role on those incidents.

Keepness is scheduled to make his first appearance on the murder charge Friday morning.