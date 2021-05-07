Regina man charged after allegedly emailing threats to Prime Minister's Office

A 59-year-old man from Regina faces a charge of uttering threats for an email police say he sent to the Prime Minister's Office last weekend.

Police in Regina were notified Wednesday of the email by the Prime Minister's Office, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

The email, sent Saturday, detailed threats about damaging the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and the Court of Queen's Bench, according to police.

Threats to the safety of an out-of-province physician and a retired judge were also made in the email, police allege.

The major crimes unit investigated and arrested the 59-year-old man at a home in Regina on May 5 without incident.

He appeared in court on Thursday morning on a charge of uttering threats.