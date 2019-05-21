Regina man charged with indecent exposure after incident at Heritage area park

Regina police have charged a 41-year Regina man with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Officers were sent to Maple Leaf Park in the city's Heritage neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a man allegedly exposing himself to people in the park.

Police say there were about 20 people in the park at the time, mostly children and parents.

Witnesses pointed the suspect out to police, who then arrested and charged him.

The 41-year-old has been charged with two counts each of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and breach of probation.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.