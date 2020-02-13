Regina man faces 3 first-degree murder charges in relation to 3 homicides in 3 months

A 25-year-old Regina man is accused of three separate homicides in the city in a span of three months.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk is charged with first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Jordan Denton in November 2019, Keenan Toto in December 2019 and Keesha Bitternose in January 2020.

Another man, 20-year-old Kurtis Clayton of Saskatoon, is also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bitternose's death.

Whitehawk is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition.

Jordan Denton, 27, was found dead on the 800 block of Robinson Street in Regina on Nov. 9, 2019 at about 3:25 a.m. CST.

Keenan Toto, 23, was found dead lying on the street on the 1200 block of Queen Street on Dec. 1, 2019 at about 4 a.m. CST.

Police found Keesha Bitternose dead in a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street at about 11 p.m. CST on Jan. 5, 2020.

Whitehawk made his first court appearances on the charges in Regina Provincial Court at about 9:30 a.m. CST on Thursday.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. CST Thursday.