Regina man, 29, charged after climbing downtown building to create social media content: police

A 29-year-old man has been charged after climbing a building in downtown Regina to create social media content, police say.

Security personnel at a building on the 1800 block of Scarth Street called police at about 2:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, saying an unknown man was on a pedway, sitting with his legs over the edge, according to a news release from police.

The man couldn't get back to the ground safely, police said, so the Regina fire department was called to bring a ladder truck, while traffic at 11th Avenue and Scarth Street was shut down and bus routes were diverted.

The man was secured to a basket and safely lowered to the ground at about 3:45 p.m.

"It was an inconvenience for people downtown," Neil Sundeen, deputy fire chief for the fire department, told CBC News in an interview.

"Eleventh Avenue is pretty busy this time of day but we did it as quickly and efficiently and safely as possible."

The man was treated on scene by EMS. Police say they learned he climbed up on the pedway "in order to create social media content," their release said.

The man was charged with mischief over $5,000 and will make his first court appearance on Jan. 6.