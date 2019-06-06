Man facing assault with weapon charge after pointing bow and arrow at traffic: Regina police

Regina police say a 43-year-old man was charged on Wednesday after allegedly pointing a bow and arrow at passing vehicles.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue just after 4 p.m. CST that afternoon, according to a news release.

Police quickly located a man still in possession of the bow and arrow when they arrived on scene.

The man was taken into custody and no one was injured.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

He has a court date on July 18.