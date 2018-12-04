Regina man charged with attempted murder after 20-year-old stabbed in head

A 21-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges after a man was stabbed in the head.

Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Quebec Street around 7 a.m. CST on Saturday, according to a police news release.

When police arrived, they were told the 20-year-old victim had been taken to hospital by friends.

Police went into the house searching for other injured people and wound up detaining four people, who were later released without charges.

A further investigation resulted in police arresting the 21-year-old suspect later that evening.

He is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon, and made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Police say the victim sustained numerous injuries and was treated in hospital.