Regina man accused of killing cat was previously convicted of cat killing

A Regina man arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a cat has been convicted of killing cats before.

Matthew James Drummond, 29, is facing nine charges, including causing unnecessary suffering to animals, after a cat was found dead earlier this summer.

He is also charged with breaching an order prohibiting him from being around animals. That condition was handed down by a judge last year when Drummond was convicted of animal cruelty in the death of two cats, according to the Regina Leader-Post.

In a news release Wednesday, Regina police said they received a report on June 13 about a stolen cat. Its owner checked her home video surveillance system and saw an unknown man luring the cat and taking him from her yard in the 2300 block of McAra Street, police said.

Further review of the owner's surveillance videos showed a man the police believe to be the same suspect attempting to lure the cat on the previous day as well.

The cat was found dead the next day in a field in the northwest part of the city, according to police.

"A necropsy report concluded the cat's injuries were severe and not accidental," the release stated.

Drummond made his first court appearance on the new charges Wednesday morning. Police said he has been remanded for the time being.