Regina man charged with attempted murder after 2 people shot

Regina police have charged one man with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident during the weekend.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday with both arson and attempted murder in connection to the shooting of two men.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Fines Drive on Sunday.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Fleet Street early Sunday morning after hearing reports of two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Investigation led officers to a home on Fines Drive. Further investigation led them to arrest the man at a business in the northeast part of the city.

Police are still investigating the incident. He appeared in court on Thursday morning to face the charges.