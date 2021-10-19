Sask.'s top doctor, Saqib Shahab, was 2nd alleged victim in threatening case

Sasktchewan's premier's office has confirmed that the second person who received online threats earlier this month is Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer.

On Monday, the Regina police service said 38-year-old Tobechi Okwuonu is charged with uttering threats to two people.

Police said one of the people was Premier Scott Moe, and the other was an official with the ministry of health, whom they didn't name at the time.

The email contained a message about the pandemic and health-related mandates, an RPS spokesperson confirmed with CBC News.

It allegedly listed "non-specific threats to the lives and safety of government officials and law enforcement, but also mentioned two Saskatchewan individuals by name," police said.

Police say the note came from a fake account and was sent to several people who had no connection to each other.

On Tuesday, the Premier's office confirmed that Shahab was the other person who was targeted in the email.

Moe released a written statement in response to the charge and in support of Shahab.

"No one in our province should be subjected to threats, but particularly not Dr. Shahab, who has worked tirelessly to serve the people of our province," the statement said.

Okwuonu was charged on Friday after a south end Regina home was searched.

He's been released from custody under conditions and will be back in court on Dec. 1.

It's not the first time security concerns have been raised about people targeting Dr. Shahab.

In January, police were called after a small group of protesters believed to be opposed to public health restrictions went to Shahab's home.