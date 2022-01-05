Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of his mother

Deborah Mae Mahadeo, 63, was was found dead on Tuesday. Now, her son Raefe Aeron Mahadeo, 34, is charged with second-degree murder. 

Raefe Aeron Mahadeo, 34, charged in the death of Deborah Mae Mahadeo, 63

A police vehicle was outside a home on the 1600 block of Toronto Street, where the body of a 63-year-old woman was found on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Now her son has been charged with murder. (Matt Howard/CBC)

An investigation that began Tuesday afternoon in Regina has lead to a death now being considered a homicide.

Police say a son has been now arrested and charged with his mother's murder. 

Police and paramedics were called to a home on the 1600 block of Toronto St. at 1:05 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

They confirmed Deborah Mae Mahadeo, 63, was dead. 

Her son Raefe Aeron Mahadeo, 34, of Regina is charged with second-degree murder. 

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It's the city's first homicide of 2022.

Last year, Regina had 14 homicides, the most in decades.

