Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of his mother
Deborah Mae Mahadeo, 63, was was found dead on Tuesday. Now, her son Raefe Aeron Mahadeo, 34, is charged with second-degree murder.
Raefe Aeron Mahadeo, 34, charged in the death of Deborah Mae Mahadeo, 63
An investigation that began Tuesday afternoon in Regina has lead to a death now being considered a homicide.
Police say a son has been now arrested and charged with his mother's murder.
Police and paramedics were called to a home on the 1600 block of Toronto St. at 1:05 p.m. CST on Tuesday.
They confirmed Deborah Mae Mahadeo, 63, was dead.
Her son Raefe Aeron Mahadeo, 34, of Regina is charged with second-degree murder.
The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
It's the city's first homicide of 2022.
Last year, Regina had 14 homicides, the most in decades.