Regina man attacked with machete

A man was attacked with a machete and taken to hospital early this morning, the Regina Police Service says.
Police were called to the area of 1800 block of Halifax St., east of the downtown.
A man had been hit with a machete and medical attention was provided.
Police said the man was then transported to hospital.
An 18-year-old Regina man is charged with aggravated assault in relation to the attack.