Skip to Main Content
Regina man attacked with machete
Saskatchewan

Regina man attacked with machete

Regina police say a man was attacked with a machete early Monday morning.

Man survived and was transported to hospital

CBC News ·
The attack happened early Monday morning. (Heidi Atter / CBC News)

 A man was attacked with a machete and taken to hospital early this morning, the Regina Police Service says.

Police were called to the area of 1800 block of Halifax St., east of the downtown.

A man had been hit with a machete and medical attention was provided.

Police said the man was then transported to hospital.

An 18-year-old Regina man is charged with aggravated assault in relation to the attack.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|