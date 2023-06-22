Regina man arrested in Canada-wide raids targeting 3D printed guns

A 29-year-old Regina man was among the 45 people arrested nationwide on Tuesday in relation to manufacturing 3D printed or "ghost guns."

Saskatchewan RCMP's Federal Policing National Security Enforcement Section, in co-operation with the Regina Police Service, raided a home on the 1100 block of Grey Street and a storage facility on Inland Drive in Zehner — about 18 kilometres northeast of Regina.

RCMP say police seized a 3D printer and four completed and assembled 3D-printed semi automatic "glock style guns'' with ammo magazines.

Police also seized four semi-automatic pistols, seven long guns, around 10,000 rounds of ammunition, multiple over-capacity ammunition magazines, gas masks, night vision goggles and other tactical equipment in the Saskatchewan raids, according to the RCMP news release.

Police seized four completed and assembled 3D-printed semi automatic “glock style guns’’ with ammo magazines during a Regina raid on Tuesday among other fireams, ammo and other items. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say the Regina man has been charged with 12 offences including possession of restricted or prohibited firearm and possession of firearm knowing he was not the holder of a license.

He made his first court appearance in Regina on Wednesday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Police carried out 64 raids across eight provinces and seized 440 guns, including 3D-printed hand guns, long guns and silencers, as well as other guns and 3D printers.

More than than 20 police forces were involved in the raids Tuesday, according to a Quebec-based anti-gun unit called Équipe integrée de lutte au trafic d'armes.

Authorities say they're increasingly concerned about untraceable, so-called "ghost guns," which are assembled at home or 3D-printed without serial numbers.