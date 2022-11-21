Regina man arrested after officers find Molotov cocktail and gun in vehicle during traffic stop: police

Regina police say a 24-year-old man from the city wearing a camouflage bulletproof vest was arrested Sunday morning after officers found a loaded rifle and a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Regina Police Service's (RPS's) canine unit conducted the traffic stop at around 6:15 a.m. CST in the 200 block of King Street.

Officers found the Molotov in the passenger door and a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle between the front passenger seat and the middle console, police say.

RPS's bomb unit was called to help dispose of the Molotov.

Police have charged the man with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, transport of a firearm in a careless manner, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and unlawful possession of explosives.

The man's first court appearance was Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST.