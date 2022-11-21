Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Regina man arrested after officers find Molotov cocktail and gun in vehicle during traffic stop: police

The 24-year-old man wearing a camouflage bulletproof vest was arrested Sunday morning, after Regina’s Police Service found a loaded rifle and an improvised explosive device in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

24-year-old man charged with explosives and firearms offences

CBC News ·
A closeup of a police car with the Regina Police Service logo.
Officers found a Molotov cocktail in the man's passenger door and a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle between the front passenger seat and the middle console, police say. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Regina police say a 24-year-old man from the city wearing a camouflage bulletproof vest was arrested Sunday morning after officers found a loaded rifle and a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Regina Police Service's (RPS's) canine unit conducted the traffic stop at around 6:15 a.m. CST in the 200 block of King Street.

Officers found the Molotov in the passenger door and a loaded .22-calibre sawed-off rifle between the front passenger seat and the middle console, police say.

RPS's bomb unit was called to help dispose of the Molotov.

Police have charged the man with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, transport of a firearm in a careless manner, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and unlawful possession of explosives.

The man's first court appearance was Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now