Regina man arrested after meth, cocaine seizure: RCMP

One man was arrested after RCMP seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine near Herbert, Sask.

RCMP say on Friday, Oct. 2 at about 6:30 p.m. CST, an officer with the Roving Traffic Unit was working near Herbert, Sask. The officer stopped an eastbound vehicle for having tinted windows and tinted taillights.

RCMP say the officer found the man had unstamped tobacco and was arrested for possession.

During a search of the vehicle along with the man's arrest, the officer found half a kilogram of methamphetamine, more than a dozen individual half-gram bags of cocaine, about $1,600, brass knuckles, a taser and a collapsible baton, RCMP say.

RCMP seized cocaine from a vehicle originally stopped for having tinted windows and taillights. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 35-year-old from Regina has been charged with possession of unstamped tobacco, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

The man appeared before a Justice of the Peace in Swift Current on Oct. 3 and was released on a release order. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court on Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. CST.