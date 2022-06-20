Regina man, 75, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman
Regina police have laid charges against Kenneth Glen Hubick in the city's fifth homicide of 2022.
Kenneth Glen Hubick also charged with causing an indignity to a body
Kenneth Glen Hubick is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.
The 75-year-old city man made his first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.
On Friday, police were called to the 1300 block of Oxford Bay, where they found the a woman's body.
Police say they have notified the next of kin but are not naming the victim at the request of the family.