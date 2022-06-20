Regina man, 75, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman

Regina police have laid charges in the city's fifth homicide of 2022.

Kenneth Glen Hubick is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.

The 75-year-old city man made his first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.

On Friday, police were called to the 1300 block of Oxford Bay, where they found the a woman's body.

Police say they have notified the next of kin but are not naming the victim at the request of the family.