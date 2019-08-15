Shopping cart of stolen clothing, meth, mischief among Regina man's 45 alleged offences

A 23-year-old man from Regina is facing 45 charges after an alleged crime spree spanning more than a month.

The man is accused of stealing clothing from stores on three occasions, stealing a motor vehicle and possession of stolen licence plates among other property crimes in the city.

Of the 45 charges, 24 are for breach of probation.

The man is facing five counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited from driving, mischief under $5,000, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is also charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of shoplifting under $5,000, theft over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Between June 26 and August 1, the man is accused of stealing clothing from businesses on Prince of Wales Drive three times. On one occasion, he allegedly pushed a shopping cart full of clothing out the door before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

In another instance, police said they found stolen licence plates, break and enter tools, crystal meth and machetes inside a vehicle the suspect had been driving.

The man made his first court appearance on these charges at Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday.