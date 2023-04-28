Regina man faces 2nd set of sexual assault charges

Police say a 65-year-old Regina man is facing more charges of sexually assaulting a youth.

Last year, the Regina Police Service said Edwin Dwight Woolhether was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Those offences are alleged to have happened in June 2022.

Police said Woolhether held a position of trust with the victim's family and that there might be more victims.

This week, police said in a news release that after publicly releasing that information, investigators were told of a 2007 sexual assault of a child. Woolhether was arrested again and charged on Wednesday.

In that case, he has been charged with sexual assault of a minor and sexual interference. He is scheduled to be in court in Regina on the new charges on June 7.

"There is potential that there are other victims who have not yet reported to police," the news release said.

Anyone with information can contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.