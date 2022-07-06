Regina cyclist dies one week after collision with truck
Regina Police say a male cyclist died one week after a collision with a truck.
The incident happened Sunday, June 26, shortly after 7 p.m. at Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street.
The driver remained at the scene after the crash. The injured male was taken to hospital by EMS.
Police said they learned the 28-year-old cyclist died in hospital on July 3.
The investigation is still underway.