Regina cyclist dies one week after collision with truck

The incident happened Sunday, June 26, shortly after 7 p.m., at Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street. 

The 28-year-old man died in hospital after the incident on June 26

Police say they learned the 28-year-old cyclist died in hospital on July 3. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina Police say a male cyclist died one week after a collision with a truck. 

The incident happened Sunday, June 26, shortly after 7 p.m. at Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street. 

The driver remained at the scene after the crash. The injured male was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police said they learned the 28-year-old cyclist died in hospital on July 3.

The investigation is still underway. 

