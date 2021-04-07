City of Regina launches online survey to determine impact of Sir John A. Macdonald's legacy

The City of Regina is inviting residents to have their say on the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald.

Through the online space Be Heard Regina, people can take a survey about how they have been impacted by Macdonald's legacy.

"The intent is to foster understanding and telling a complete story of Macdonald's legacy, both his contributions to Canada as prime minister and founder of Confederation as well as the harmful impact his policies have had on Indigenous peoples and other ethno-cultural communities," the city said in a release.

People are encouraged to share their own stories, stories of their families or to deepen their understanding of Canada's past through the survey at beheard.regina.ca.

The online survey comes after Regina's city council voted seven to four to removed the statue of Macdonald from Regina's Victoria Park on March 31, and plan to move it into storage while a new location is found.

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue is going to be moved into storage while a new place is found. (Neil Cochrane/CBC)

"As we acknowledge the scars of our community's past and examine systemic issues still present in our society today, having honest and respectful dialogue enables us to be more informed and empathetic citizens," Mayor Sandra Masters said in a statement.

The city said discussion are ongoing with potential partners to find an appropriate new location. The online survey is part of the ongoing community consultation. A new location will be decided by early 2022.