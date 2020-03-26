Regina mayor announces program to distribute bagged lunches to kids during pandemic

Regina Mayor Michael Foguere says children and teens in the city will have an opportunity to grab bagged lunches every day, even as schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thousand packages — each containing a week's worth of lunch — will be prepared and handed out a designated community centre from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day.

"This allows us to address gaps in our food security programming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that's been happening," Fougere said Wednesday at Regina's daily afternoon COVID-19 update.

The Mamaweyatitan Centre in Regina will be the first community centre location distributing lunches, beginning on Thursday.

Then on Friday, meals will be distributed from the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre on 14th Avenue. Other locations will be announced at the city's website here.

Excess packages at the end of each day will be given to the Street Culture Project, Fougere added.

Regina Education and Action on Child Hunger, or REACH, will be the main point of contact for the lunch distribution.

Mosaic has made a $50,000 donation to the project. In addition, the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. is volunteering kitchen staff and offering space for preparation of the food.