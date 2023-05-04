Regina considers legalizing public alcohol consumption in 12 parks this summer

People could be allowed to drink alcohol in 12 city parks in Regina by the end of July.

A bylaw proposal is going to the city council's executive committee this Wednesday. If the committee greenlights the proposed Alcohol in Parks Program, city council will have the final say about the changes on July 12.

Whether or not to allow drinking in public parks has been under consideration since the Saskatchewan government amended regulations in May. The new guidelines gave municipalities the power to designate outdoor public places for alcohol consumption.

But there's been little movement among municipalities when it comes to making changes. Regina would be among the first in the province to allow people to drink alcohol in designated parks.

The 12 city parks that will be considered are: Central Park, Grassick Park, Hopson Park, Horizon Station Park, Kiwanis Park, Lakewood Park, Les Sherman Park, QE Jubilee Park, Regent Park, Rotary Park, Stewart Russell Park and Tutor Park.

These are the 12 parks that could become designated public spaces where people can consume alcohol. (CBC News)

Provincial laws enforced by police, including public intoxication, public consumption of alcohol outside of permitted areas and underage drinking, will still apply if the Alcohol in Parks Program is implemented. City council could add or remove parks in the coming years.

The program is expected to cost around $27,000. The money would be used for installing signs and additional recycling and waste bins in the designated parks. That money would come from the city's 2023 operating budget.

During the development of this bylaw proposal, city workers consulted with the Regina Police Service, Provincial Capital Commission, Regina Exhibition Association Limited, Downtown and Warehouse Business Improvement Districts and school boards.

It was determined that alcohol should still be banned from Victoria Park, Confederation Park and parks that are close to schools or recreational facilities.

Wascana Park is not included in the city's proposal, because the space falls under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Capital Commission, rather than the city.

Drinking would be legalized on July 30 if the bylaw is passed. The city will conduct an online survey in the fall to collect feedback and the city manager will have the power to temporarily pause the use of alcohol in a park, should issues arise.