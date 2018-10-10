Paying every city employee a living wage would be too costly: Regina city administration

City of Regina administration is recommending that the city not adopt a living wage policy because it would be too costly to pay employees more and it would put pressure on taxpayers.

A report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives pegged the 2016 Queen City living wage to be $16.95 per hour. Saskatchewan's minimum wage is $11.06.

The CCPA said a living wage "reflects what people need to support their families based on the actual costs of living in a specific community" and meet necessary expenses like rent, childcare or groceries.

Coun. Jason Mancinelli said he is more in favour of a living wage policy than against it, but notes that $1.1 million extra in expenses is a lot of money when it comes to navigating a municipal budget. (CBC) "If you make stresses go away for people, they're more productive. They're more able to focus on the task at hand and they can do a better job," said Ward 9 Councillor Jason Mancinelli.

"You shouldn't have to stress about paying the bills when you're working to pay the bills."

A living wage for all employees and contractors would cost $1.1 million per year, or the equivalent of a 0.5 per cent property tax increase for residents, according to the report.

Although the city is projecting a budget surplus, the extra million in expenses would be a significant issue, Mancinelli said. If expenses are being added in one place, then cuts would have to be made in another.

Looking to the west

Mancinelli said Alberta's minimum wage of $15 has also caused him to reflect on the subject of a living wage, which he's more in favour of than opposed to.

"Looking at some of the jobs that have been created in Alberta with the increase to the minimum wage and the attraction to some people moving there, it gives me pause to think 'are we shortchanging ourselves by focusing strictly on saving a penny instead of investing?'" he said.

As a business co-owner, Mancinelli said he would considers himself to be a living wage employer.

More than 86 per cent of the city's employees currently earn as much or more than the suggested living wage, according to a city report.

All permanent city employees make more than the living wage. Sixty-two per cent of the city's 1,000 casual or seasonal employees make $16.95 or more while the rest are paid below the living wage.

Some of the cons noted by the city's report said that employees would get equal pay for unequal work, some higher paid employees might want a proportional increase in their wages and it could sour negotiations with the employee union.

The city's Executive Committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.