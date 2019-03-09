'It's going to be a tough day': Revival Music Room in Regina to shut doors

Revival Music Room, a live music venue in Regina, is set to close its doors at the end of April.

The space was previously home to Durty Nelly's, and before that McNally's Tavern.

Rick Krieger, owner of Revival Music Room, has been in the business for over 30 years. He said part of the challenge is that people can get their entertainment from so many different sources now.

"There's a lot of places, and people are socializing differently nowadays too, so it's just one of those things. Times change. Nothing stays the same," Krieger said.

One of the "multitude" of reasons the bar is closing, Krieger said, is that it's simply time for him to try something new.

Rick Krieger says people don't go out as much these days as they used to for live music. (CBC News)

"[Stepping away] weighs on me a little bit, but it's been an incredible experience. I met amazing people, amazing staff. It's going to be a tough day to step away."

A haven for new artists

Krieger said places like Revival are crucial for up-and-coming artists.

"For places like this, this is where they learn to hone their craft and get better, and really get their musical chops in order to take that next step," he said.

Krieger gave credit to the Saskatchewan music scene, which he says is bursting with talent.

He has faith that artists here will find ways to get their music out to audiences, despite his venue's closure.

"I would just suggest that the people who want live music or love live music, that you have to go out and support it," he said.

"And not only just the free shows that are out there," he said. Paying "$5, $10, $20 to go see that [show] goes right in the pocket of the artist, and that gets them to their next gig."

Venues like Revival are where musicians 'learn to hone their craft and get better, and really get their musical chops in order to take that next step,' says Krieger. (CBC News)

Musician Jason Gervais has also worked at the Revival Music Room for 15 years. He said the people at the venue have been like family to him. But he agrees that the scene has changed.

"Back in the day, it was six days a week and live music was flourishing. I've definitely seen a decline. However, I still see the sparkle in people's eyes when they see their favourite band," he said.

Gervais said he hopes the space continues on as a live venue.

"If it didn't continue on as a live venue, it'll … lose a piece of my soul with it."