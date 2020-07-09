Regina Public Library reopening branches, expanding curbside pickup

The Regina Public Library says several branches are reopening Thursday.

The Glen Elm, Regent Place, Albert, Connaught and Prince of Wales Branches will open immediately, while the remaining branches (Central, Sunrise, George Bothwell and Sherwood Village) are set to reopen on July 13.

Library patrons will be able to access most of the services that were available pre-pandemic, but with some changes.

"Our primary focus is to provide our customers with computer access, and access to materials through browsing and holds pickup," library director Jeff Barber said in a news release. "We are limiting opportunities for people to stay and gather in the library at this time."

Each location will have less furniture, and floor plans have been revised to allow for safe physical distancing. Some aisles will only allow for one-way traffic.

All branches will have curbside pickup options as of July 13.

Library management continues to encourage people to use their digital services to minimize the amount of people using their physical spaces.

"Social distancing is still important, and the library has lots of online offerings to keep you entertained while staying safe," said Barber.

Usage of digital library content increased by 50 per cent during the 15 weeks that the branches were closed, according to a news release.