Regina Public Library anticipating $340,000 in additional security costs in 2024 as violent incidents rise

The Regina Public Library (RPL) is anticipating $340,000 in additional security costs next year after a report saying violent incidents have become more common at branches around the city.

The City of Regina's executive committee will discuss RPL's upcoming budget on Wednesday.

CUPE, the union representing RPL workers, released a report in March saying public library workers have faced an increase violent incidents while on the job.

The report says a majority of workers surveyed said they have experienced or witnessed violence in their workplace. RPL's flagship downtown branch was temporarily closed in June after a stabbing.

A new survey from CUPE Saskatchewan is warning library workers are increasingly facing verbal and physical harassment.

RPL is required by legislation to provide the executive committee with a presentation outlining their budget request for the coming year.

RPL has absorbed $210,000 of the additional security costs within its current budget, according to a City of Regina agenda packet for the executive committee meeting.

It is looking to increase library taxes in 2024 by about 0.49 per cent more than what had initially been proposed last year as part of the multi-year budget to make up the $130,000 difference. That increase is part of a larger total 2.27 per cent library tax increase RPL is requesting for its total budget in 2024.

City staff is requesting the executive committee refer RPL's 2024 budget and library tax request to Regina city council's meeting on Dec. 13.

Looking for temporary downtown branch

RPL is also looking to temporarily relocate its downtown branch.

Just to bring the current building up to code would cost approximately $50 million, RPL said last year. That price tag that would not include any improvements or changes to the space.

As a result, RPL has said a better option is to tear down the existing structure and build an entirely new facility, with a cost of approximately $125 million.

No site has been selected for the potential temporary library.

RPL says it will be working with its architect in 2024 to design the temporary space. RPL says contractor and landlord work will be done in the first and second quarters of next year, with a move-in date slated for fall of 2024.