The candidates for Regina‒Lewvan and where they stand on the issues

It's anyone's game for candidates in the Regina‒Lewvan riding.

The federal riding's current MP, Erin Weir — ousted from the NDP caucus last year — isn't running again.

Four of the five people who are running in the Oct. 21 election gathered for a panel discussion Friday, hosted by the CBC's Stefani Langenegger at the University of Regina Centre for Continuing Education.

Conservative Party candidate Warren Steinley, Liberal candidate Winter Fedyk, NDP candidate Jigar Patel and People's Party of Canada candidate Trevor Wowk were there to speak and answer questions from Langenegger and the audience.

The Green Party candidate from the riding, Naomi Hunter, wasn't there, but Tamela Friesen — the party's candidate for Regina‒Wascana — participated.

All five spoke on issues including climate change, health care, Indigenous issues and reconciliation, and immigration.

Climate change

Friesen said the Green Party has the most aggressive action plan on climate change, with an aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 60 per cent by 2030. She said her party would cancel all imports of oil, sticking to Canadian fossil fuels until they are phased out.

She also said the party would invest in helping people who work in the oil and gas industry transfer their skills to positions that support a green economy.

The People's Party's Wowk said he is skeptical of the climate crisis, but supports climate change protests because he and his party are in favour of free speech. He said the climate is changing gradually, but thinks society will adapt and work together to find solutions. His party will would scrap the carbon tax, he said.

Patel called climate change a serious issue that needs to be addressed. He said the NDP action plan on climate change would aim to create 300,000 jobs in green energy, with the goal of moving toward zero emissions.

Steinley said the Conservatives would get rid of the carbon tax which he called a "Liberal tax grab." He said the party would instead push for the creation of green technology that could be shared with the rest of the world.

Fedyk said the Liberals would balance aggressive climate action with economic realities, especially in the west. She said the Liberal plan would move to net zero emissions by 2050 by bringing in an independent review panel to advise on skills training, investments and education.

Health care

Wowk said the People's Party would let provincial governments take the lead on health care, but would work to reduce wait times.

Patel said it is unacceptable that health care in Canada is often cost prohibitive, and the NDP would launch universal pharmacare for prescriptions drugs.

Steinley said the Conservatives would provide $1.5 billion to the provinces to increase the number of MRIs and CT scans. He said the party would also increase health transfers by three per cent, or more if the GDP goes up.

Fedyk said the Liberals would offer universal pharmacare and would invest in both mental health and addictions.

Friesen said the Green Party would also roll out pharmacare. She said the party would treat the opioid crisis as a public health issue, not a criminal one. She also said the party would work to eliminate poverty and improve nutrient density in food to reduce health care costs long-term.

First Nations issues and reconciliation

Steinley said the Conservative Party would work on economic reconciliation. He said a Conservative government would partner with First Nations communities on- and off-reserve to find out what issues impact them the most.

Fedyk said a Liberal government would work to cut down on the number of First Nations children in care of social services. She pointed to the Industrial School land transfer near Regina as an example of work that her party is committed to doing.

Friesen said the Green Party would implement all the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry's report, as well as recommendations from the United Nations. She said the Greens would honour self-governance on First Nations communities, but would also make sure Indigenous people had adequate drinking water and K-12 education on reserves.

Wowk said the People's Party would help families of MMIW and those who are entitled to residential school settlements.

Patel said the NDP would make sure Indigenous communities have safe housing, access to clean drinking water, education and health care for all residents.

Immigration and racial intolerance

Fedyk said the Liberal Party has committed to maintaining "healthy levels of immigration," with a goal of bringing in 350,000 immigrants by 2020. She said the focus will be on economic immigration to help fill gaps in the labour market.

Friesen said the Green Party supports immigration. She said intolerance needs to be addressed on social media, where people spread lies about the immigration process.

Wowk said the People's Party would cut down on immigration, with a focus on maintaining "Canadian values" and assimilating immigrants.

Patel, who is an immigrant himself, said immigration helps the economy. He said the NDP would shorten times for families waiting to reunite.

Steinley said the Conservative Party would improve language training for new immigrants and credential recognition for those with schooling, and end illegal border crossings from the U.S.